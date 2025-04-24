Anhui Conch Cement Announces 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Anhui Conch Cement Company ( (HK:0914) ) has provided an update.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 29, 2025, in Wuhu City, China. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the approval of financial reports, profit appropriation proposals, re-appointment of auditors, and amendments to company procedures and articles of association. These resolutions are crucial for the company’s financial management and governance, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and shareholder relations.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited is a major player in the cement industry, primarily engaged in the production and sale of cement and related products. The company operates in the People’s Republic of China and focuses on maintaining a strong market presence through its subsidiaries.

