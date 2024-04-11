Angus Gold Inc. Incentivizes Team with Equity

Angus Gold Inc (TSE:GUS) has released an update.

Angus Gold Inc., a Canadian mineral exploration company, has recently rewarded its team by granting 550,000 stock options and 670,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to its officers, directors, employees, and consultants. These incentives come with a $0.60 exercise price for the stock options, a five-year term, and a three-year vesting period for the RSUs. The company, known for its Golden Sky Project in Ontario, is signaling confidence in its future growth and commitment to its staff.

