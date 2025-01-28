Angus Gold Expands High-Grade Gold Zone at Dorset West

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Angus Gold ( (TSE:GUS) ) has shared an announcement.

Angus Gold has announced successful assay results from its exploration drilling on the Dorset Zone at the Golden Sky Project, extending the high-grade gold mineralization to over 100 meters of strike length. With these results, the Dorset Gold Trend is now defined along a 2-kilometer strike length, and the company plans a fully funded 15,000-meter drilling campaign in 2025, which underscores its commitment to expanding the project and enhancing its market position within the gold mining sector.

More about Angus Gold

Angus Gold Inc. operates within the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is actively engaged in projects like the Golden Sky Project in Wawa, Ontario, aiming to expand and define gold mineralization zones.

YTD Price Performance: -15.83%

Average Trading Volume: 34,397

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $18.88M

Find detailed analytics on GUS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.