Angus Energy Appoints New Corporate Adviser

Angus Energy, a leading UK energy firm, has announced the appointment of SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP as its Nominated Adviser and Sole Broker. The company, which is listed on the AIM market and specializes in onshore energy transition, operates a portfolio of clean gas development assets and conventional oil fields. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s growth trajectory in the energy infrastructure sector.

