AngloGold Finalizes Centamin Acquisition, Delisting Follows

AngloGold Ashanti has successfully completed the acquisition of Centamin PLC, making it the owner of Centamin’s entire share capital through a scheme of arrangement. As a result, trading of Centamin shares on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange will be suspended and delisted. Shareholders will receive a combination of cash and new AngloGold Ashanti shares for each Centamin share they hold.

