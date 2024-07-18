AngloGold Ashanti Schedules Mid-Year Financial Update

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC is set to release its financial results for the first half of 2024 and the second quarter on August 6, 2024, and invites shareholders and interested parties to join a conference call and webcast to discuss the performance. Registration for the conference call is essential, with replay options available shortly after the event concludes. The company’s announcement aims to keep investors informed and engaged with its financial progress.

For further insights into AU stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.