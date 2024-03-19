AngloGold Ashanti Maintains 2023 Results, Rectifies Past Error

Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU) has released an update.

AngloGold Ashanti has released its preliminary unaudited financial statements for the second half and full year of 2023, maintaining the previously reported production, cost, and cash flow figures. The company also announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on May 28, 2024, and disclosed a restatement of its 2022 financial statements due to an error in deferred tax asset calculations, which does not affect its cash position or operational results.

