Anglo-Eastern Plantations Advances Share Buyback Program

Anglo-Eastern Plantations has announced the purchase of 19,047 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in August 2025. This move, executed through Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The shares bought will be held in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights and shares in circulation, which is significant for stakeholders monitoring their interests under regulatory frameworks.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:AEP) stock is a Buy with a £1317.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Anglo Eastern Plantations stock, see the GB:AEP Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:AEP is a Outperform.

Anglo Eastern Plantations receives a strong overall score driven by robust financial performance, attractive valuation, and positive corporate events. The stock’s technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions, but the low P/E ratio and dividend yield highlight its value potential. The share buyback program further supports the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Anglo Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations is a company operating in the agriculture industry, primarily focusing on the cultivation and production of palm oil and rubber. The company is involved in managing plantations and producing these commodities for various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 57,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £505.1M

