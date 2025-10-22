Anglo-Eastern Plantations Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anglo Eastern Plantations ( (GB:AEP) ) has issued an announcement.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations announced the purchase of 7,654 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, initiated in August 2025. This transaction, executed through Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Following this purchase, the company holds a total of 977,795 shares in treasury, which do not carry voting rights, and maintains 38,998,477 voting shares in circulation. The buyback program’s continuation signifies the company’s commitment to optimizing its financial operations and could have implications for shareholder engagement and market perception.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations is a company operating in the agricultural sector, primarily focusing on the cultivation of palm oil and rubber. The company is involved in the production and sale of these commodities, which are essential in various industries, including food processing and manufacturing.

