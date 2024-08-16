Anglo American Executives Invest in Share Incentive Plan

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American PLC has announced that its Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) have acquired shares through the company’s all-employee Share Incentive Plan. The plan allows employees to purchase shares with salary deductions and receive equivalent matching shares from the company. The transactions, which were all conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved the acquisition of both Partnership and Matching Shares at a price of GBP 22.028 each.

