Anglo American Directors Acquire Shares Under Remuneration Scheme

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Anglo American ( (GB:AAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Anglo American has announced transactions involving the acquisition of its ordinary shares by Non-Executive Directors under a ‘Shares in lieu of fees’ scheme. This scheme allows directors to purchase shares in the company using their after-tax fees, potentially aligning their interests more closely with shareholders and enhancing governance transparency. The transactions were carried out on the London Stock Exchange, and details were provided in compliance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

More about Anglo American

Anglo American plc is a leading global mining company with a diverse portfolio of operations and projects spanning various commodities including diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, and iron ore. The company is headquartered in London and operates across multiple continents, focusing on sustainable and competitive mining practices.

YTD Price Performance: 19.74%

Average Trading Volume: 2,479

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $39.06B

For detailed information about AAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.