Anglo American Celebrates Kumba Iron Ore’s Strong H1 Results

Anglo American (GB:AAL) has released an update.

Anglo American PLC has acknowledged Kumba Iron Ore Limited’s announcement of a robust interim result for the first half of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of approximately $0.8 billion. This performance significantly contributes to Anglo American’s underlying EBITDA, adding roughly $0.9 billion after adjustments. The full results for Anglo American are anticipated to be released later this month.

