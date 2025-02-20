Anglo American and Codelco Join Forces to Boost Copper Production in Chile

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Anglo American ( (GB:AAL) ) has provided an update.

Anglo American has signed a memorandum of understanding with Codelco to implement a joint mine plan for their adjacent Los Bronces and Andina copper mines in Chile. This collaboration aims to increase copper production with minimal additional capital, projecting a significant pre-tax value uplift of at least $5 billion. The partnership will form a new operating company to manage the joint mine plan, optimizing resources while allowing both companies to maintain separate ownership of their assets. This venture is expected to enhance Anglo American’s growth in copper production and contribute to the global transition towards a decarbonized economy, strengthening Chile’s position as a top copper supplier.

More about Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company that focuses on the responsible production of essential resources like copper, premium iron ore, and crop nutrients. These resources are crucial for decarbonizing the global economy, improving living standards, and ensuring food security. The company is committed to sustainability and innovation, aiming to unlock value from natural resources for shareholders, communities, and society as a whole.

YTD Price Performance: 1.08%

Average Trading Volume: 3,287

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $41.29B

