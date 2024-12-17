Angling Direct Executes Share Buyback Programme

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Angling Direct Plc ( (GB:ANG) ) has shared an update.

Angling Direct PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 50,000 of its ordinary shares at 38.5 pence each, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. These shares are held in treasury, adjusting the company’s voting rights to 76,634,304 shares. This strategic move is likely to impact the company’s market positioning and provides stakeholders with updated information on shareholding and voting rights.

More about Angling Direct Plc

Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with a growing presence in Europe. The company, headquartered in Norfolk, UK, operates over 50 UK retail stores and offers a robust digital platform for fishing tackle products and related equipment. Angling Direct also manages native language websites in key European territories, supported by an international distribution centre in The Netherlands. The company aims to inspire diverse audiences to enjoy fishing, offering over 25,000 products from leading brands as well as its own brands, ‘Advanta’ and ‘Discover’.

YTD Price Performance: -9.30%

Average Trading Volume: 98,065

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £29.91M

