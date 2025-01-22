Angling Direct Executes Share Buyback Program

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Angling Direct Plc ( (GB:ANG) ) has shared an update.

Angling Direct PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 30,000 of its ordinary shares at 39 pence each to be held in treasury. This move, as part of a previously announced initiative, adjusts the company’s total voting rights and reflects a strategic effort to manage its share capital effectively, potentially impacting shareholder interest calculations.

More about Angling Direct Plc

Angling Direct is a leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with a growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk, UK, the company operates over 50 retail stores and a digital platform, including multiple European websites, catering to various skill levels and promoting environmental care.

YTD Price Performance: -1.23%

Average Trading Volume: 106,754

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £30.4M

