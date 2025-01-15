Angling Direct Executes Share Buyback Program

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Angling Direct Plc ( (GB:ANG) ) has provided an update.

Angling Direct has executed a share buyback program as announced in December 2024, purchasing 60,000 of its ordinary shares at 39.5 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of shares carrying voting rights, which now stands at 76,234,304. The transaction underscores the company’s financial strategies and may influence shareholder interests under FCA regulations.

More about Angling Direct Plc

Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with a growing presence in Europe. The company sells fishing tackle products through over 50 UK retail stores, a digital platform, and several native language websites for key European markets. Angling Direct aims to inspire exceptional fishing experiences and is committed to community and environmental care.

YTD Price Performance: -2.47%

Average Trading Volume: 102,185

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £30.94M

