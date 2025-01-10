Angling Direct Executes Share Buyback Plan

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Angling Direct Plc ( (GB:ANG) ) has provided an announcement.

Angling Direct PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 50,000 of its ordinary shares at 39.5 pence each. This transaction, facilitated by Singer Capital Markets, is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at managing its capital structure. The shares will be held in treasury, affecting the total voting rights, which now stand at 76,394,304. This move may impact shareholder calculations regarding their interests in the company under FCA guidelines.

More about Angling Direct Plc

Angling Direct is a leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK with a growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk, UK, Angling Direct sells fishing tackle products and equipment through over 50 UK retail stores, a digital platform, and the MyAD Fishing Club app. The company also operates native language websites in key European territories and fulfills orders through an international distribution center in the Netherlands.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 97,198

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £30.98M

