Angling Direct Enjoys Strong Growth and Expansion

Angling Direct Plc (GB:ANG) has released an update.

Angling Direct PLC reports a robust half-year performance with a 5.6% revenue increase to £45.8m and a 35.7% surge in pre-tax profits, signaling strong growth in both UK retail and online sales. The company’s strategic expansion includes three UK store acquisitions, new European ventures, and a significant membership boost in its MyAD loyalty program. With a solid balance sheet and continued positive trading, Angling Direct is well poised to meet its full-year market expectations and long-term growth plans.

For further insights into GB:ANG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.