Anglesey Mining Secures £220,000 in Funding

Anglesey Mining plc, a UK-based mineral development firm, has successfully raised £220,000 through the issuance of 22 million new ordinary shares at 1 pence each. The funds are earmarked for development at Parys Mountain, the Grängesberg Iron Ore Mine, debt repayment, and general working capital. Shareholders are advised that new shares will rank equally with existing shares and are set to commence trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange around September 30, 2024.

