Anglesey Mining Announces Board Reshuffle

Anglesey Mining plc has announced the resignation of Namrata Verma as a non-executive director to pursue other interests. The company, which is developing the Parys Mountain project and holds interests in iron ore ventures, is set to recruit a new director and will update the market on this process. Meanwhile, the company’s shares continue to trade on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

