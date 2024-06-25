Angkor Resources Sells License for $590k

Angkor Gold (TSE:ANK) has released an update.

Angkor Resources Corp. has finalized a deal to sell its 100% interest in the Oyadao North license to Almighty Natural Resources Ltd. for $590,000 and a 3% Net Smelter Royalty. The sale is part of Angkor’s strategy to liquidate assets without shareholder dilution, with payments spread across three months, and will fund expansion in Canada and exploration of the Andong Meas license in Cambodia, which shows promise with copper gold porphyry and epithermal gold targets.

