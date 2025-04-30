Angkor Resources Advances Oil and Gas Project in Cambodia

Angkor Gold ( (TSE:ANK) ) has shared an update.

Angkor Resources Corp.’s subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, is advancing its onshore oil and gas project in Cambodia’s Block VIII, with senior geoscientists moving to Phnom Penh to expedite development. The project is progressing with key milestones, including environmental and seismic assessments, aiming to drill the first wells within 15 months, potentially marking Cambodia’s first onshore hydrocarbon resource.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ANK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ANK is a Underperform.

Angkor Gold’s stock score is heavily impacted by its significant financial difficulties, including no revenue generation, high leverage, and negative cash flows. While recent corporate developments indicate potential growth, these are overshadowed by the company’s immediate financial challenges. Technical analysis and valuation also remain weak, reinforcing a cautious outlook.

More about Angkor Gold

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, focusing on resource optimization in Cambodia and Canada. It engages in mineral and energy solutions, including a carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada, and holds mineral exploration licenses and an onshore oil and gas license in Cambodia.

YTD Price Performance: 105.00%

Average Trading Volume: 93,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$37.81M

