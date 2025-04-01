Angi Completes Spin-Off from IAC, Eyes Growth

An announcement from Angi ( (ANGIV) ) is now available.

On March 31, 2025, Angi completed its spin-off from IAC, becoming an independent, publicly traded company. This transition involved significant changes to its board structure and governance, including the resignation of several directors and the appointment of Joseph Levin as Executive Chairman. The spin-off is expected to enhance Angi’s growth potential by providing a more attractive equity currency and allowing for a focused strategic approach. Angi aims to leverage its improved customer experience and financial health to achieve revenue growth by 2026.

Angi is a leading platform for home services, providing a range of solutions to connect consumers with service professionals. The company focuses on improving customer experience and profitability while pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

