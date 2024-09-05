Anghami Reports Substantial Growth Post OSN+ Deal

Anghami Inc. (ANGH) has released an update.

Anghami Inc. has reported an 18.3% increase in its video streaming subscribers since its merger with OSN+, with nearly half of the new users choosing the premium 4K plan. The company’s growth strategy involves cross-selling partnerships, content expansion with Warner Bros. Discovery, and AI-powered personalization to enhance user experience. Anghami’s advancements post-transaction aim to reinforce its position as the leading multimedia streaming platform in the MENA region.

