Angelalign Technology Inc. Reports Robust Growth and Global Expansion in 2024

Angelalign Technology Inc. reported a significant increase in its clear aligner shipments and revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company saw a 46.7% rise in total shipments, driven by a 326.4% increase in non-China global markets, which now account for a substantial portion of its business. Revenue grew by 28.2%, with notable growth in international markets, despite stable performance in China. The company’s net profit rose by 46.6%, and it announced a special final dividend, highlighting its strong financial performance and strategic global expansion.

Angelalign Technology Inc. operates in the orthodontic industry, specializing in the production and distribution of clear aligners. The company focuses on both the Chinese and international markets, with a significant emphasis on expanding its global reach.

YTD Price Performance: 21.99%

Average Trading Volume: 677,220

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$12.1B

