Angel Studios Expands Board with New Appointments

On October 22, 2025, Angel Studios Inc. expanded its Board of Directors from five to seven members, appointing Katie Liljenquist and Benton Crane to the new positions. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to strengthen its leadership team. Both directors will serve until the next annual stockholders’ meeting, with compensation aligned with other non-employee directors. The Board also approved an annual compensation package for non-employee directors, including cash retainers and equity awards under the 2025 Long-Term Incentive Plan. These changes reflect the company’s commitment to enhancing governance and aligning director incentives with long-term company performance.

Angel Studios Inc. operates in the entertainment industry, focusing on producing and distributing content. The company is known for its innovative approach to content creation and distribution, often involving community-driven projects.

Average Trading Volume: 732,169

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $748M

