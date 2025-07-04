Angel One Limited Reports Growth in Client Base and Funding Amidst Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Angel One Limited ( (IN:ANGELONE) ) is now available.

In June 2025, Angel One Limited reported a significant increase in its client base and client funding book, despite a decline in the number of orders and overall market activity in the F&O segment. The company’s market share in commodity turnover increased, while its equity and F&O market shares saw slight declines. These updates reflect Angel One’s strategic focus on client acquisition and funding growth, positioning it strongly in the competitive financial services market.

Angel One Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of products and services including stock brokerage, portfolio management services, research analysis, and investment advisory. The company is focused on expanding its client base and enhancing its market share in various segments such as equity, commodities, and mutual funds.

