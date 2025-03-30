Angang Steel Reports Significant Financial Losses in 2024

Angang Steel Co ( (HK:0347) ) has provided an update.

Angang Steel Company Limited announced its 2024 annual financial results, reporting an operating income of RMB105,101 million but a total profit loss of RMB-7,035 million. The net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB-7,122 million, indicating a challenging financial year for the company. The results reflect a decrease in basic earnings per share to RMB-0.759, compared to the adjusted figure of RMB-0.347 in 2023. These figures suggest significant financial challenges that may impact the company’s operations and stakeholder interests.

Angang Steel Company Limited is a prominent player in the steel industry, primarily engaged in the production and distribution of steel products. It operates under the larger umbrella of Angang Group, which includes various subsidiaries and related entities focused on iron and steel manufacturing.

YTD Price Performance: 6.01%

Average Trading Volume: 150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.97B

