Angang Steel Establishes Audit and Risk Committee Guidelines

Angang Steel Company Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Audit and Risk (Oversight) Committee, which will be composed of non-executive directors, with a majority being independent and at least one possessing professional accounting qualifications. The Committee is tasked with overseeing the appointment and performance of external auditors, ensuring their independence, and advising the Board on audit-related matters.

YTD Price Performance: 6.01%

Average Trading Volume: 150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.97B

