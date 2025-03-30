Angang Steel Co Reports RMB680 Million Inventory Impairment

An update from Angang Steel Co ( (HK:0347) ) is now available.

Angang Steel Co announced a provision for impairment of inventory assets, resulting in an impairment loss of RMB680 million for 2024. This adjustment decreased the company’s net profit and owners’ equity by RMB567 million but is in compliance with relevant accounting standards and does not affect the company’s normal operations.

More about Angang Steel Co

Angang Steel Co is a company operating in the steel industry, focusing on the production and management of steel products. The company adheres to the China Accounting Standard for Business Enterprises and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 6.01%

Average Trading Volume: 150

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.97B

See more data about 0347 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue