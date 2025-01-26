Angang Steel Co. Issues Profit Warning for 2024

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Angang Steel Co ( (HK:0347) ) just unveiled an update.

Angang Steel Co. has issued a profit warning indicating a significant decline in net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, compared to the previous year. The company attributes this decrease to adjustments in capital contributions and business combinations within its subsidiaries, particularly affecting its Green Gold and Steel Scrap entities. This announcement may have implications for shareholders and potential investors, who are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Angang Steel Co

Angang Steel Co. is a prominent player in the steel manufacturing industry, focusing primarily on the production and distribution of steel products. The company operates in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong markets, and its operations include a subsidiary involved in steel scrap resources.

YTD Price Performance: 13.33%

Average Trading Volume: 235

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.78B

