Angang Steel Co Boosts Capital for LNG Project

Angang Steel Co announced a capital increase agreement with Angang Engineering and Angang Energy to boost the registered capital of Angang Energy from RMB201 million to RMB301 million. This move aims to advance the Linggang Coke Oven Gas-produced LNG Project, with Angang Steel contributing RMB60 million in cash. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

Angang Steel Co is a company involved in the steel industry, focusing on the production and development of steel products. It is engaged in various projects to enhance its market position and operational capabilities.

