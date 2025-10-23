Anfield Energy to Break Ground on Velvet-Wood Mine, Boosting U.S. Energy Independence

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anfield Energy Inc ( (TSE:AEC) ) has provided an update.

On October 23, 2025, Anfield Energy Inc. announced a groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for November 6, 2025, at its Velvet-Wood uranium-vanadium mine in Utah. This event marks the start of construction following expedited federal and state approvals, aiming to boost U.S. energy independence by producing significant uranium and vanadium. The project aligns with national efforts to reduce reliance on uranium imports and strengthen domestic mineral security, potentially beginning production in 2026. The ceremony will highlight job creation and minimal environmental impact, emphasizing Anfield’s role in supporting U.S. nuclear security and infrastructure.

Spark’s Take on TSE:AEC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:AEC is a Underperform.

Anfield Energy Inc. struggles with significant financial issues, including ongoing losses and negative cash flows, which are major detractors from its stock score. The technical analysis indicates bearish trends, further limiting its attractiveness. Despite these challenges, recent strategic corporate events provide some positive outlook for potential growth. However, negative valuation metrics and the lack of earnings growth weigh heavily against the stock’s overall appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:AEC stock, click here.

More about Anfield Energy Inc

Anfield Energy Inc. is a development and near-term production company focused on uranium and vanadium, dedicated to supplying sustainable energy fuels. The company is listed on NASDAQ, TSX Venture, and Frankfurt exchanges, with assets targeting prolific U.S. districts to meet nuclear energy needs.

Average Trading Volume: 38,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$162.6M

For an in-depth examination of AEC stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue