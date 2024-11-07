Anexo Group Plc Appoints New Adviser and Broker

Anexo Group Plc (GB:ANX) has released an update.

Anexo Group Plc, a leading provider of credit hire and legal services, has appointed Shore Capital as its new Nominated Adviser and Broker. This strategic move aims to bolster Anexo’s market presence and streamline its operations, enhancing its unique business model that integrates credit hire services with legal support for motorists. With a robust network and a focus on diverse legal claims, Anexo continues to expand its influence in the financial markets.

