Anexo Group Plc Agrees to Takeover Offer by Alabama Bidco Limited

Anexo Group Plc ( (GB:ANX) ) has provided an update.

Anexo Group Plc has announced an unconditional recommended contractual offer by Alabama Bidco Limited to acquire the entire issued share capital of the company. The offer will be executed through a takeover offer under the Companies Act, with Anexo shareholders entitled to receive 60 pence in non-convertible loan notes per share. The offer values Anexo at approximately £70.79 million, representing a 17.6% premium over the previous share price. The takeover is expected to lead to the cancellation of Anexo’s shares from trading on AIM and its re-registration as a private company. This move is significant as it consolidates control under the Joint Bidders and impacts Anexo’s market presence and shareholder dynamics.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ANX is a Outperform.

The stock of Anexo Group Plc scores 72.5, driven mainly by strong technical indicators and a very low P/E ratio suggesting undervaluation. The positive financial performance is tempered by cash flow challenges, although the stable balance sheet provides some reassurance. Corporate events support strategic positioning, but existing financial challenges need addressing to sustain growth.

Average Trading Volume: 167,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £79.05M

