Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ Selonabant Study: Key Insights for Investors

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((ANEB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is conducting a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled, Single Ascending Dose Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics of Intravenous Selonabant in Healthy Adult Subjects Aged 18 to 25 Years.’ The study aims to assess the safety and tolerability of selonabant, a drug administered intravenously, in healthy young adults. This research is significant as it lays the groundwork for further development of selonabant as a potential treatment option.

The intervention being tested is selonabant, delivered via intravenous infusion. It is designed to evaluate the drug’s safety and pharmacokinetics, with doses ranging from 1 mg to 20 mg compared against a placebo.

The study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different dose groups in a sequential manner. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on September 29, 2025, with the most recent update submitted on October 6, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current status and progress in recruitment and data collection.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. Positive results might boost investor confidence and enhance stock performance, especially if selonabant shows promise as a new therapeutic option. This development could also impact competitors within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly those focusing on similar treatments.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue