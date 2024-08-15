ANE (Cayman) Inc. Posts Strong Mid-Year Financial Growth

ANE (Cayman) Inc. (HK:9956) has released an update.

ANE (Cayman) Inc. reports impressive interim financial results for the first half of 2024, showcasing a robust revenue increase of 16.2%, a gross profit surge of 59%, and a substantial rise in adjusted net profit by 82.4%. The company attributes its success to strategic focus on core businesses, network expansion, and improved freight volume and services. ANE’s express freight network in China continues to grow, serving over 5.8 million shippers, while also benefiting from the digitalisation of commerce and the rise of e-commerce.

