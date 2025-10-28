ANE (Cayman) Inc. Announces Delisting Proposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ANE (Cayman) Inc. ( (HK:9956) ) has provided an update.

ANE (Cayman) Inc. has announced a proposal for its delisting from the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong through a scheme of arrangement initiated by Celestia Bidco Limited. The proposal includes the cancellation of shares and options, with shareholders offered either a cash or share alternative. If approved, the company’s shares will be withdrawn from the exchange, impacting its market presence and shareholder structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9956) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ANE (Cayman) Inc. stock, see the HK:9956 Stock Forecast page.

More about ANE (Cayman) Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 6,023,479

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$11.07B

Find detailed analytics on 9956 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

