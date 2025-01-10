ANE (Cayman) Inc. Announces Change of Hong Kong Business Address

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

ANE (Cayman) Inc. ( (HK:9956) ) has shared an update.

ANE (Cayman) Inc., a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, has announced a change in its principal place of business in Hong Kong. Effective January 10, 2025, the new address will be Room 1920, 19/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. This move is a logistical update for the company, and the contact details, including telephone and facsimile numbers, as well as the website, will remain unchanged.

More about ANE (Cayman) Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -13.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,169,878

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$8.07B

See more data about 9956 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.