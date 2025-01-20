Andromeda Metals Secures $2.34M R&D Tax Refund

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from Andromeda Metals Limited ( (AU:ADN) ) is now available.

Andromeda Metals Limited has received a $2.34 million R&D Tax Incentive refund from the Australian Government, following the lodgement of its 2024 financial year tax return. This refund supports the company’s funding process for the Great White Project, with eligible R&D expenditures amounting to $5.4 million, reflecting a supportive governmental policy towards innovation in the industry.

More about Andromeda Metals Limited

Andromeda Metals Limited operates in the mining and resources industry, focusing on the development of mineral projects. The company is primarily involved in the exploration and development of minerals such as halloysite-kaolin, and its market focus includes advancing projects like the Great White Project.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.27M

See more insights into ADN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.