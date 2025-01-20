Andromeda Metals Appoints New Director

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Andromeda Metals Limited ( (AU:ADN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Andromeda Metals Limited has announced the appointment of Miguel Joaquin Galindo as a new director, effective from January 16, 2025. The announcement details that Mr. Galindo currently holds no relevant interests in securities, suggesting a fresh slate as he joins the company’s board, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and governance.

Andromeda Metals Limited

Andromeda Metals Limited operates in the mining and mineral exploration industry, focusing on the development and production of mineral resources.

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$22.27M

