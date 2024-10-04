Andromeda Metals Advances Great White Project

Andromeda Metals Limited (AU:ADN) has released an update.

Andromeda Metals Limited has updated its shareholders on the progress of its Great White Project, emphasizing the recent securing of four binding offtake agreements and the ongoing due diligence by potential debt financiers. The company is exploring a range of funding structures, including equity investments and alternative financing, to support the final investment decision for the project. In efforts to increase shareholder confidence, Andromeda also highlighted key project milestones, including environmental approvals and the completion of a bankable feasibility study.

