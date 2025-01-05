Andrew Graham Departs as Director from Loyal Lithium Limited

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Loyal Lithium Limited has announced that Andrew Graham has ceased to be a director as of January 6, 2025. The notice does not indicate any securities or contractual interests held by the departing director, suggesting a straightforward departure without immediate implications on the company’s operations or market positioning.

More about Monger Gold Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -10.0%

Average Trading Volume: 111,558

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

