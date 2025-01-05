Andrew Graham Departs as Director from Loyal Lithium Limited

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
Monger Gold Ltd. ( (AU:LLI) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Loyal Lithium Limited has announced that Andrew Graham has ceased to be a director as of January 6, 2025. The notice does not indicate any securities or contractual interests held by the departing director, suggesting a straightforward departure without immediate implications on the company’s operations or market positioning.
More about Monger Gold Ltd.
YTD Price Performance: -10.0%
Average Trading Volume: 111,558
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
For detailed information about LLI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.