Andrew B. Albert Retires from Distribution Solutions Group Board

Andrew B. Albert has announced his decision not to seek reelection and will retire from the Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. Board at the upcoming annual meeting on May 23, 2024. Albert, who is the Chairperson of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and serves on the Audit Committee, will complete his current term. His retirement is not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or practices. The company is considering options for filling the vacancy his departure will create and expresses gratitude for his 15 years of service.

