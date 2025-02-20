Andreas Rialas Consolidates Majority Stake in Argo Group

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Argo Group Limited ( (GB:ARGO) ) has provided an update.

Argo Group Limited announced a significant transaction involving a major equity shift within its shareholder base. Andreas Rialas, the Chief Investment Officer, has acquired 24,335,675 ordinary shares from Farkland Ventures Limited and Kyriakos Rialas, resulting in Andreas Rialas holding approximately 80% of the company’s total shares. This acquisition consolidates his control and interest in the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance.

Argo Group Limited

YTD Price Performance: 43.75%

Average Trading Volume: 22,844

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.24M

