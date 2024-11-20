Andrada Mining Unveils 2024 Sustainability Achievements

Andrada Mining (GB:ATM) has released an update.

Andrada Mining Limited has published its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing significant progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. The report highlights a 7% improvement in energy efficiency and a 16% reduction in injury frequency rates, emphasizing Andrada’s dedication to sustainable mining practices. With £21 million spent on Namibian procurement and a 99% local workforce, Andrada is committed to fostering economic growth and responsible operations in Namibia.

