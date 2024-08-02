Andrada Mining Secures Full Mining License Ownership

Andrada Mining (GB:ATM) has released an update.

Andrada Mining Limited has finalized ownership restructuring of its Namibian subsidiary, Uis Tin Mining Company, securing 100% ownership over key Lithium and Uis mining licenses by issuing shares valued at over NAD12 million and completing a disposal of another mining license. Additionally, the company has also issued shares in lieu of cash interest payments to holders of its convertible loan notes. These developments, including the admission of new shares to trading on AIM, highlight Andrada’s strategic growth in the critical raw materials sector, essential for the green energy transition.

