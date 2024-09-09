Andrada Mining Announces Pivotal Lithium Partnership

Andrada Mining (GB:ATM) has released an update.

Andrada Mining Limited has announced a strategic partnership with SQM, a leading lithium chemical producer, to develop their Lithium Ridge asset in Namibia. The collaboration, structured as a three-stage earn-in agreement, will leverage SQM’s technical and financial strengths, aiming to accelerate the project’s development and enhance shareholder value. The deal underscores Andrada’s commitment to becoming a key player in the production of critical metals necessary for the green energy transition, with the partnership marking a significant step in Namibia’s positioning within the African lithium industry.

