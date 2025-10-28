Andhra Paper Limited Announces Reconstitution of Board Committees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Andhra Paper Ltd. ( (IN:ANDHRAPAP) ) has shared an update.

Andhra Paper Limited announced the reconstitution of its Board committees effective October 29, 2025. This strategic move involves changes in the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration, Stakeholders Relationship, and Risk Management Committees, with new members being co-opted and existing members being designated to new roles. These changes are likely to impact the company’s governance structure and could influence its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

Andhra Paper Limited is a company involved in the paper manufacturing industry, with its registered office located in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari District, India, and a corporate office in Kolkata. The company is certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards, indicating a focus on quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety management.

