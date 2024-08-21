Andfjord Salmon Insider Trades Amid Expansion Goals

Andfjord Salmon AS (DE:50R) has released an update.

UFI AS, led by Andfjord Salmon AS board member CEO Kim Strandenæs, has rolled forward agreements for the purchase of 520,000 shares in Andfjord Salmon at NOK 50.0541 per share, maintaining its current exposure in the company. Andfjord Salmon, known for developing highly sustainable and fish-friendly aquaculture facilities in Norway, has demonstrated industry-leading production metrics and aims for significant capacity expansion.

For further insights into DE:50R stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.